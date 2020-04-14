Coronavirus lockdown: stricter norms in Karnataka

The Karnataka Government welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to extend lockdown till May 3 and decided to implement the lockdown more stringently till April 20.

The State government is expected relax lockdown norms in some sectors of the economy only after April 20.

However, “We will make all efforts to carry out agriculture activities without any hurdle,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said at a press conference in Bengaluru.

Mr Yediyurappa is expected to call a meeting of senior officials of the government to chalk out the future course of action. The State government has decided to strictly implement the Centre’s guidelines, which will be issued on Wednesday, he said.

He appealed to the people of Karnataka to voluntarily cooperate with the government for containing the spread of COVID-19. “As the Prime Minister rightly said, healthcare facilities and infrastructure have been improved considerably in past two months in the country and our State as well,” the Chief Minister said.

Noting the Prime Minister’s appeal to the people to follow the seven measures to contain the spread of the virus, he said there was no scarcity of medicines, essential services and goods in the State.

So far, he said 57,633 vehicles have been seized in the State for violation of lockdown rules. About 4169 people have been arrested, FIRs have been registered against 2181 and ₹95 lakh fine has been collected.