Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka govt. to distribute free excess milk to poor

As the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown entered the second week, the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced a slew of measures for the benefit of the farmers and consumers regarding essential items such as vegetables, fruits, eggs.

The State Government has decided to purchase excess milk procured by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and distribute it free of cost to residents residing in slums and poor people through urban local bodies from Thursday.

However, in a stern action, the Chief Minister said no liquor shops would be opened till the end of the lockdown period.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a high level meeting of comprised ministers and senior officers to discuss problems faced by farmers owing to lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, has instructed Deputy Commissioners of all districts to procure vegetables, fruits from farmers and make arrangements to sell in urban areas.

He also instructed Horticulture Department officials to direct open Horticultural Producers Cooperative Marketing and Processing Societies (HOPCOMS) outlets throughout the day.

To enable consumers to buy eggs, the Government directed HOPCOMS to sell eggs.

“Vegetables are sold through HOPCOMs wherever possible in their outlets for the convenience of farmers as well as consumers,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had given clear directions to the police to ensure the uninterrupted movement of essential goods. The government would reimburse the crop loss incurred by farmers during the lockdown period, he promised.

With many vegetables and fruits such as tomato, watermelon, muskmelon, grapes were being exported to other States, the Chief Minister directed officials at check posts to allow entry of goods vehicles transporting farm produce. Stern action would be taken against officials who deny entry of such vehicles, he said.

The centre has already announced that check posts to be opened for inter-statement movement of grocery and essential items. “We are in touch with Railway officials regarding exporting of perishable goods to other states” the Chief Minister said.