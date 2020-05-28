Coronavirus lockdown | Karnataka bans entry of people from five States

As many new coronavirus cases reported in the past few days, Karnataka banned entry of people from five states viz. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the State Cabinet by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday.

Entry of people into Karnataka from five states would be banned till further orders, said Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy.