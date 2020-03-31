Karnataka

Coronavirus lockdown: 1,500 litres of milk dumped into canal in Karnataka

Milk being dumped into the Ghataprabha left bank canal. Photo: Special Arrangement

Milk being dumped into the Ghataprabha left bank canal. Photo: Special Arrangement  

Milkmen of Palabavi village near Chikkodi in Belagavi district threw around 1,500 litres of milk into an irrigation canal as they had no way to sell it during the COVID-19 lockdown.

They emptied around 50 cans of milk into the Ghataprabha left bank canal, the video of which has been circulating on social media.

Read: answers from experts on your queries about the virus

The milkmen said they were suffering losses due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The private company that bought their milk at ₹30, was offering them only ₹10 per litre. The KMF procurement unit in the village had stopped buying milk. At current prices offered by KMF, the milk would have been worth around ₹50,000.

They bought milk from local cattle rearing farmers and sold it to a private company. They bought cow milk at ₹22 per litre and buffalo milk for ₹32 per litre. They would get a profit of around ₹3 per litre when they sold it to the company. But they would suffer huge losses if they were to sell for ₹10 a litres. Unwilling to suffer losses, the youth decided it was better to throw away the milk than to try to sell it, members of the local Gouli community said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 2:09:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/coronavirus-lockdown-1500-litres-of-milk-dumped-into-canal-in-karnataka/article31215909.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY