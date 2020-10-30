Coronavirus | Karnataka’s recovery rate crosses 90%

Bengaluru

30 October 2020 08:00 IST

Daily active cases down to 64,480 from 1,10,412 on October 1

Karnataka’s COVID-19 situation has witnessed a steady improvement in the last 28 days with a healthy recovery rate of 90.7% as on Thursday.

With recoveries increasing from 4,92,412 on October 1 to 7,41,219 on October 29, the daily active cases also came down from 1,10,412 (on October 1) to 64,480 on Thursday, when 7,661 persons were discharged.

Active cases that peaked up to 1,20,929 on October 10 subsequently started reducing. On October 22, the State saw a record 13,550 recoveries, the highest on a single day. Following that, the number of active cases reduced to 92,927 on that day and the trend has continued since.

Meanwhile, the State on Thursday reported 4,025 new cases taking the total number of cases to 8,16,809. With 45 new deaths, the toll rose to 11,091. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.

While the positivity rate for the day reduced to 3.99%, Case Fatality Rate touched 1.11%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,175 cases taking the tally to 3,33,037. With 19 of the 45 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 3,820. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 41,538.

The number of tests that had reduced since Monday increased on Thursday to the daily average of above one lakh.

As many as 1,00,683 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 75,681 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 77,01,031.