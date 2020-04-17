Coronavirus | Karnataka reports 38 new cases

The number of COVID-19 positive cases has been on a steady rise in Karnataka all through this week with 38 more cases detected on Friday. This includes 13 deaths and 82 discharged persons.
While ten of them are from the Pharma company in Nanjangud and two from Mysuru, seven are from Hospet, Ballari, according to the State Health Department’s mid-day bulletin.
While nine cases from Bengaluru Urban have been reported, contact tracing for six of them is still on. Two of them are contacts of P252; one is a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (Sari) patient.
Three more from Chikkaballapura have tested positive. Three from Mandya, two from Vijayapura and one each from Bidar and Dakshina Kannada have also tested positive.
