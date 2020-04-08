Coronavirus: Karnataka records fifth death

Karnataka recorded its fifth COVID-19 death on Wednesday, with a 65-year-old resident of Kalaburagi succumbing to the infection.
He is said to have a history of severe acute respiratory infection. He was isolated at a hospital in Kalaburagi. The Health and Family Welfare Department is yet to release details of how the patient contracted the virus.
In addition to this, there have been five more COVID 19 positive cases recorded in the State on Wednesday.
This takes the total number of positive cases to 181. The other five cases include one each from Uttar Karnataka, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru. While one of these patients were in contact with a person who had travelled to Dubai and two others were contacts of a positive patient, the department has listed that the two other patients had travelled to New Delhi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.