Coronavirus: Karnataka records fifth death

Karnataka recorded its fifth COVID-19 death on Wednesday, with a 65-year-old resident of Kalaburagi succumbing to the infection.

He is said to have a history of severe acute respiratory infection. He was isolated at a hospital in Kalaburagi. The Health and Family Welfare Department is yet to release details of how the patient contracted the virus.

In addition to this, there have been five more COVID 19 positive cases recorded in the State on Wednesday.

This takes the total number of positive cases to 181. The other five cases include one each from Uttar Karnataka, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru. While one of these patients were in contact with a person who had travelled to Dubai and two others were contacts of a positive patient, the department has listed that the two other patients had travelled to New Delhi.