Coronavirus: Karnataka records 22 new cases

Twenty two positive COVID-19 cases have been detected on Thursday morning in Karnataka taking the total number of cases to 557.
This includes 21 deaths and one non-COVID death and 223 discharged persons.
More than half of the new cases - 14 - are from Belagavi, taking the total number of positive cases from the district to 67. While three cases from Bengaluru Urban have been detected including two from Padarayanapura, two are from Vijayapura and one each from Davangere, Tumakuru and Dakshina Kannada.
