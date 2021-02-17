Coronavirus | Karnataka not using Covaxin for those on immunosuppressants

This is one of the contraindications mentioned by makers of the vaccine

Karnataka has not been using Covaxin for those on immunosuppressants as this is one of the contraindications mentioned in the factsheet released by Bharat Biotech, the company that has developed the vaccine, said Arundathi Chandrashekar, State Mission Director, National Health Mission.

Replying to queries at a media sensitisation programme here on Wednesday, the official said the State had been strictly following all vaccine protocols. “The consent form is read out to those who cannot do so and the vaccine is administered only after their consent. No serious adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) has been reported among those who have taken Covaxin so far,” she said.

Of the total 1,66,240 doses of Covaxin that the State has received, 6,600 doses have been opened for use so far. Of this, 5,905 doses have actually been utilised and the remaining have gone waste.

Vaccination for elderly

The State will begin vaccination for those with comorbidities, those above 50 years of age, and persons below 50 years with comorbidities by March first week. The State is planning to wind up vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers by February 20, the official said.

“However, we are awaiting guidelines from the Centre on preparing the list of this section of the population. If it is only the age criteria, we will use the electoral roll data. For those below 50 years with comorbidities, we may use our existing health survey data but we cannot say until we get guidelines,” she added.

No treatment for those who refuse vaccine?

Faced with a 50% vaccine hesitancy among healthcare and frontline workers, the State government is contemplating not bearing the treatment expenses of those who refuse to get vaccinated.

“We cannot force anyone to take the vaccine. But if there are any health issues among those who refuse vaccination, the government will not pitch in for their treatment. Discussions in this regard are going on,” said Arundathi Chandrashekar, State Mission Director, National Health Mission.