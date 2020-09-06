Coronavirus | Karnataka Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar tests positive

Karnataka Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar on Sunday said he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus and would be under treatment in their home itself being asymptomatic.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa wished the 63-year old leader a speedy recovery and prayed that he continued with his good works.
“Me and my wife underwent COVID-19 test and have been found positive for the virus. Since there are no symptoms of coronavirus, we decided to remain in home quarantine on doctors’ advice and are getting treatment at home,” Mr.Hebbar tweeted.
He expressed confidence that he and his wife would soon recover.
Prior to him, Yediyurappa, Forest MinisterAnand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Health Minister Sriramulu, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress state chief D K Shivakumar had tested positive for COVID-19 and completely recovered.
