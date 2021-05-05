Coronavirus | Karnataka, Kerala grapple with high case numbers

Bengaluru

05 May 2021 07:48 IST

The two States together add over 81,000 cases; Telangana’s 59 deaths a record; A.P. imposes 18-hour curfew till May 18

Continuing the trend of high incidence of COVID-19, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 44,631 new cases, of which 20,870 were from Bengaluru Urban, and 292 deaths.

The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day stood at 29.03% and 1,53,707 tests were conducted, including 1,40,609 RT-PCR tests.

The Health Department said it had adequate stocks of vaccine, but several centres in Bengaluru put up ‘no vaccine’boards.

Karnataka had vaccinated 99,45,889 people on Tuesday evening, of which 3,475 were in the 18-44 years age group. On Tuesday, 43,885 beneficiaries took the jab.

After the weekend lull, Kerala added 37,190 new cases on Tuesday after testing 1,42,588 samples. The average TPR rose to 26.08% and active case pool to 3,56,872.

A record number of 57 deaths from the past few days were added to the official toll.

COVID patients in hospitals in the State rose to 28,115, and 3,253 were hospitalised on Tuesday.

Ernakulam had the highest number of active cases at 54,586.

Telangana recorded 59 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the highest daily toll.

Daily testing remained below 80,000 since April 28. On Monday, 70,961 samples were tested, and 6,876 infections detected. The TPR hovered at around 10%. The highest of 1,029 cases were in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region.

Andhra Pradesh witnessed 82 deaths and 20,034 infections on Tuesday morning. Over 1.15 lakh samples were tested with a TPR of 17.30%. West Godavari had a surge in cases and deaths with 12 deaths in the district in a day. Srikakulam reported 2,398 new infections, the highest among the districts.

Andhra Pradesh would be under an 18-hour curfew between noon and 6 a.m. up to May 18 from Wednesday. Between 6 a.m. and noon, all business activity and public movement would be allowed and Section 144 of the Cr.P.C. would be in force.

Essential services, including hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies, print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting services, IT and ITeS, fuel stations including CNG outlets, LPG outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution, water supply and sanitation, cold storage and warehousing services and private security services would be exempt. Manufacturing industries and agricultural operations were also exempted.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada bureaus)