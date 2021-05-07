Coronavirus | Karnataka imposes lockdown for 14 days starting from May 10

Bengaluru

07 May 2021 20:10 IST

Industries, hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed while public transport and taxis will stay off the roads.

With the COVID-19 second wave wreaking havoc in Karnataka and the existing curfew measures ineffective in containing the pandemic, the State Government on Friday decided to impose a total lockdown from 6 a.m. on May 10 to 6 a.m. on May 24.

After holding a two-hour long meeting with officials and Ministers earlier in the day, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced the lockdown measures while allowing people to buy essential items from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the two-week lockdown period.

All shops selling fruits, milk, groceries, vegetables, meat and fish are allowed to open during the four-hour window in the morning.

All industries, hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed. Inter-district movement of people would not be allowed, barring medical emergencies.

The Chief Minister said all public transport services, including the BMTC and metro trains in Bengaluru and KSRTC across the State, will remain shut. All taxis, including auto rickshaws, will remain off the roads.

Earlier, the government had imposed COVID-19 curfew from April 27 to May 12. These measures will remain effective till May 9.

Read the Karnataka Government order