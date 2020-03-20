Coronavirus | Karnataka Health department issues advisory on social distancing

The Karnataka Health Department on Friday issued an advisory on social distancing for people in a bid to reduce the threat of COVID-19.

In a press release, the department has said people should maintain social distance and avoid sitting in restaurants or in any type of eateries. Instead they should procure food through food suppliers who can be allowed up to the reception in gated communities or till doorsteps of individual houses and make online payments.

The department has also issued a laboratory testing advisory to all the Deputy Commissioners to select cases for sampling.

“Hundred teams comprising a Doctor with Community Medicine/ Public Health background, one staff nurse and one MSW (Medico Social Worker) for contact tracing specifically in BBMP area have been set up,” the release said.

Meanwhile, counselling is being done to all those who are not volunteering for hospital isolation/ home quarantine, the release said.

BMTC & KSRTC buses boarded by the COVID-19 positive passengers are being disinfected. Driver and conductor have been advised home quarantine by the transport authority.

The Department has requested for information from passengers who had travelled from Satellite Bus Stop, Kengeri to Madikeri on the night of 15th of March 2020 in bus number KA19 F3170 in which a COVID-19 positive patient had travelled.

Details are also requested from passengers who travelled in vayu vajra buses from airport to satellite town bus stop (Bus no KA-57-F-908 & KA-57-F-1276),” the release said.

Helplines functional

New COVID 19 Helpline numbers 080-46848600 and 080-66692000 are now functional apart from the existing helpline number 104.