Coronavirus | Karnataka fixes rates for private ambulances

As per the order maximum rate is inclusive of oxygen, ambulance equipment, PPE kit, gloves, mask shield, sanitization, driver and others.

In the wake of private ambulances fleecing COVID-19 patients by charging exorbitant rates, the state government has fixed a maximum fare that can be charged by the ambulance service provider.

In its recent order, the Health and Family Welfare Department has said that for PTA (patient transport ambulances), a maximum rate of ₹1,500 has been fixed for the first 10 km and thereafter ₹120 for subsequent km should be charged. Waiting charges of ₹200 per hour is applicable for PTA.

For BLS (Basic Life Support Ambulance), a maximum fare of ₹2,000 fixed for the first 10 km and ₹120 per subsequent kilometer can be charged. Waiting charge of ₹250 per hour has been fixed for BLS.

The order copy states that after the second wave of pandemic, it has come to the notice of the state government that private ambulance service providers are charging exorbitant rates and causing inconvenience to COVID-19 patients. After a meeting of ministers concerned, the transport commissioner was asked to submit a report on fixing rates for ambulances. The transport department has considered various parameters such as registration fee, insurance expenses, expenditure on ambulance staff, maintenance cost and others while recommending fares for ambulances.