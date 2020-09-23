Coronavirus: Karnataka Deputy CM tests positive

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
He is the second Deputy Chief Minister to have tested positive for the virus. Earlier, C.N. Aswath Narayan also announced that he had tested positive and is currently under home isolation.
Mr. Karjol had attended the ongoing legislative session at Vidhana Soudha since Monday.
“Although I am asymptomatic, I have been admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. I urge all those who have come in contact with me to get tested for Covid and to take necessary precautions,” Mr Karjol confirmed in a tweet.
With more than 60 legislators, including half a dozen Ministers, testing positive for COVID-19 and under quarantine, the ongoing monsoon session of the State legislature which was scheduled to end on September 30 has been cut short by four days.
