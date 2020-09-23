Coronavirus: Karnataka Deputy CM tests positive

Mr. Karjol had attended the ongoing legislative session at Vidhana Soudha since Monday.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

He is the second Deputy Chief Minister to have tested positive for the virus. Earlier, C.N. Aswath Narayan also announced that he had tested positive and is currently under home isolation.

“Although I am asymptomatic, I have been admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. I urge all those who have come in contact with me to get tested for Covid and to take necessary precautions,” Mr Karjol confirmed in a tweet.

With more than 60 legislators, including half a dozen Ministers, testing positive for COVID-19 and under quarantine, the ongoing monsoon session of the State legislature which was scheduled to end on September 30 has been cut short by four days.