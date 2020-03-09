Coronavirus | Karnataka confirms first positive COVID-19 case

Bengaluru

09 March 2020 20:33 IST

Karnataka on Monday evening confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case after a 40-year-old software professional, who returned from the US on March 1, tested positive for the virus. The condition of the patient, who has been admitted to the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) is said to be stable.

As a precautionary measure, the government declared a holiday for all primary schools (class 1 to 5) in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. A circular for the closure of Pre-KG, LKG and UKG schools of BBMP and Bangalore Urban districts until further orders had been issued on Sunday.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, who announced the positive case on Monday evening, told presspersons that a circular is being issued for closure of anganwadis in BBMP, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.