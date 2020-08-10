Karnataka

Coronavirus | Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa working at Manipal Hospitals, where he has been admitted. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent Bengaluru 10 August 2020 18:12 IST
Updated: 10 August 2020 18:47 IST

The 77-year-old was said to be mildly symptomatic and ‘clinically stable’

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was discharged from hospital on Monday evening. He had been admitted to Manipal Hospital on August 2 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 77-year-old was said to be mildly symptomatic and “clinically stable” and was monitoring the State’s administration from the hospital through a videoconferencing link.

The CM is said to have recovered with no symtoms of COVID-19 after seven days of treatment.

