Coronavirus | Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was discharged from hospital on Monday evening. He had been admitted to Manipal Hospital on August 2 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 77-year-old was said to be mildly symptomatic and “clinically stable” and was monitoring the State’s administration from the hospital through a videoconferencing link.

The CM is said to have recovered with no symtoms of COVID-19 after seven days of treatment.