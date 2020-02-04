Coronavirus: Isolation ward set up in K.R. Hospital

As a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, the health officials in Mysuru have set up a five-bed isolation ward in K.R. Hospital.

District Health Officer Venkatesh told reporters that the ward was equipped with all facilities, including medicines, ventilator and oxygen, to treat patients. However, the health officials in Mysuru have not come across even a single instance of suspected case of coronavirus. “We hope we don’t get any,” Dr. Venkatesh said.

The district administration was ready to add five more beds to the isolation ward if the need arises. “The patients will be kept here for a minimum of 14 days and provided free treatment,” he said.

The isolation ward was receiving full cooperation from Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute. The treatment of patients suspected with coronavirus would be only symptomatic. “There are no vaccines available for this. The symptoms include fever, cough, running nose and in a few cases diarrhoea and breathing difficulties.”

While anti-inflammatory and anti-biotic medicines will be provided to patients suffering from fever, cough and running nose, persons with breathing difficulties will be provided with oxygen support. Private hospitals too have been told to set up isolation wards in their respective establishments.

Dr. Venkatesh said their team of officials had begun screening passengers arriving at the Mysuru airport from Monday. Similar teams will be spread across railway stations, bus stands, Mysuru zoo and palace.

“We will be only creating awareness and not spreading panic. If symptoms are found, we will carry out the medical investigation for free,” he said.

The standard medical test for persons suspected of coronavirus include throat swab test and blood serology test.

The samples will be sent to government medical institutions in Bengaluru for test and to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation.

“Only if the tests confirm the virus, will we declare. Doctors cannot disclose the same,” he said before adding that confirmed cases of coronavirus will be declared either by the District Health Officer or the Deputy Commissioner.

Though there are no cases of coronavirus in the State, Dr. Venkatesh said the authorities had taken the steps as a precautionary measure in view of the confirmed cases reported from neighbouring Kerala.

Two persons from Mysuru, who had visited China in the recent past, had not shown any symptoms. But, they are under the watch of health officials.