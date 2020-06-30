Coronavirus | Inquiry ordered into dumping of dead bodies

BALLARI

30 June 2020 16:46 IST

A video has surfaced showing bodies, allegedly of that of Covid-19 victims, being dumped into large burial trenches.

Ballari Deputy Commissioner S. S. Nakul on Tuesday, ordered for an inquiry after a video showing bodies, alleged to be that of COVID-19 victims, being thrown in large burial trenches in an isolated area.

Mr. Nakul confirmed to The Hindu that he has ordered a detailed enquiry to be conducted by the Additional Deputy Commissioner and directed him to report at the earliest.

"Whether the mortuary staff have violated the guidelines issued for burying Covid-19 victims will only be confirmed after the inquiry," he said.

He also said that there is no conclusive evidence to prove that the incident, captured on video, is reportedly from Ballari district.

However, throwing the bodies into trench is a disgraceful act. The Covid-19 victims should be buried separately in an isolated area. Mr. Nakul said that serious action will be taken against staff responsible for such insensitivity, if it is confirmed that the incident took place in Ballari district.

The district reported nine Covid-19 related deaths on Monday and five deaths on Tuesday, he added.

The video caused massive public outrage questioning the insensitive handling of the dead bodies and an inhuman act of burial by the mortuary staff and health workers.