COVID-19 | Good response for Janata Curfew call across Karnataka

The call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe Janata Curfew on Sunday evoked good response in Karnataka, with people staying indoors.

Main streets as well as prominent highways across the State were deserted as part of the initiative aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing.

The usually busy Bengaluru–Mysuru highway remained almost empty. Both public and private transport operators had cancelled their services on Sunday responding to the call.

All commercial establishments and even some of the essential services such as petrol stations remained closed in both urban and rural areas. Even railway stations were deserted owing to the lockdown as train services too had been suspended.

The highlight of the Janata Curfew was that people in residential areas too chose to stay indoors.

All the regions of the State and major cities such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Dharwad, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, and Belagavi responded alike for the curfew call.

In the evening, people stood in their balconies or outside their houses to clap as a gesture to thank healthcare workers.