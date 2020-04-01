Coronavirus: Free ‘tele-consultation’ launched in Karnataka

The Karnataka government launched a free tele-consultation initiative to help citizens obtain information regarding COVID-19 and for clarifications of any sorts with regards to the pandemic. Citizens will now be able to directly interact with doctors through telephonic conversation.

As a pilot project, it will be implemented in the Deputy Chief Minister Ashwanthnarayan’s constituency, Malleshwaram, which is then expected to be rolled out across the state in near future, a release said.

‘Tele-Medicine’ refers to the practice that allows for communication among medical doctors, which is permitted by our legal system. However, there was no provision for interaction with the general public and a doctor. Therefore, the law has now been amended and citizens are allowed to consult doctors through a phone call. The move has been adopted in the light of COVID-19 pandemic, to enable citizens to take advantage of ‘tele-consultation’, the release added.

Implementation procedure:

Citizens can directly contact doctors and specialists over phone for queries related to symptoms of COVID-19, related health problems or issues. The medical professional would note the symptoms described during the conversation and appropriate advice would be given. If necessary, the call will also be forwarded to a specialist, who will provide further information

The service is being provided by Portea Medical and its team of doctors would be available for public consultation between 8 am to 8 pm.. Arrangements have also been made to seek advice from doctors through the website.

Contact Details : 08066744788

Website: https://t.co/LqPmTkiEnY ; https://t.co/VnCWprlIcD