Coronavirus: Focus now on awareness and control measures across State

Following the detection of three confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV) in Kerala, Karnataka has stepped up surveillance and control measures across the State. The border districts of Mangaluru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, and Mysuru have already been put on high alert.

On Tuesday, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey held a video conference meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of the four districts and directed them to create awareness about the novel virus and its symptoms. He asked them to publicise among people that anyone who develops symptoms should immediately report to the State Surveillance Unit.

Till date, 81 travellers from coronavirus-affected countries have been identified and 58 are under home isolation. While four Chinese passengers have left the country, one more suspected case has been admitted in the isolation ward of Tumakuru district hospital. The person admitted in Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubbali with symptoms has tested negative. He will be discharged on Wednesday, said B.G. Prakash, State Joint Director (Communicable Diseases).

Of the 69 samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, 44 have tested negative and the results of 25 are awaited. Meanwhile, the number of people visiting the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) out of panic is increasing.

People can call 104 Arogya Sahayavani (call centre), where two seats have been reserved for receiving calls and guiding people. Till Tuesday, 797 calls had been handled, Dr. Prakash said.

Advising precautions, the doctor said people should follow cough etiquette by covering nose and mouth using handkerchief while sneezing/coughing, apart from frequently washing hands with soap and water.