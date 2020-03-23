Coronavirus | fishing activities to come to halt across Karnataka coast

Administrations of three coastal districts have advised fishermen not to venture out for deep sea fishing till the situation created out of COVID-19 scare improves. However, vessels that have already sailed into sea may return with the catch, the administrations have said.

Mangaluru Trawl Boat Owners Association President Nithin Kumar told The Hindu that the fisheries department has cautioned against venturing into the sea. The department has also said diesel would not be made available to mechanised vessels.

It was aimed at preventing gathering of hundreds of people at Dhakkes (fish landing points) at ports, he said adding many traders from Kerala too arrive at Mangaluru to procure fish.

Udupi Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu said the administration held a meeting in this regard with fishermen associations on Saturday urging them to exercise restraint. Vessels have not ventured out since Sunday and only those who have sailed out before Saturday may return to their respective Dhakkes, Mr. Prabhu said.