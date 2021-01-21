Coronavirus | Co-WIN glitches slow down COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Karnataka

Bengaluru

21 January 2021

App slows down drive in Karnataka

The COVID-19 vaccination drive was either halted or slowed down in several hospitals across Bengaluru, Karnataka on Wednesday as glitches in the Co-WIN app persisted.

Krishnaiah, medical superintendent, Jayanagar General Hospital in Bengaluru, said vaccination against COVID-19 for healthcare workers could not take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. “The portal was not allowing us to enter the names of the healthcare workers who could get vaccinated,” he said.

Manoj Kumar H.V., dean, director and the medical superintendent of the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, said the drive did not take place at their hospital as they did not get the list of healthcare workers that were to be vaccinated from the State war room. An official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said there was a heavy load on the servers as all the hospitals were trying to enter the data at the same time.

However, Karnataka continued to have the highest number of healthcare workers vaccinated in the country. Of the 1.12 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated in total, 36,211 were from the State.

“We have told many of our hospitals that they will have to get good internet connectivity to ensure that the pace of the vaccination improves over the next few days,” he said.

On Wednesday in across eight zones in BBMP limits, 55 % of the total 6836 health care workers who were the targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated from both government and private health establishments.

No vaccination in PHCs today

Meanwhile, there will be no vaccination drive in public health centres on Thursday in Bengaluru Urban as routine immunisation will take place. The vaccination drive will however continue in a few private and government hospitals in Bengaluru Urban.