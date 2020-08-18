Karnataka

Coronavirus | Biocon chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for COVID 19

Biocon chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has tested positive for COVID 19.

Ms. Shaw took to Twitter late on Monday night to state that she had tested positive. "I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way," she said in a tweet.

On Monday, as many as 6317 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka.

