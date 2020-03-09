Coronavirus | Bengaluru school suspends classes until further notice

Bengaluru:

09 March 2020 16:01 IST

The decision was taken as a parent said that he was in the high risk category for COVID-19, says Principal of The Deens Academy.

Following rumours that a parent of a child was tested positive for COVID 19, the Deens Academy on Monday decided to suspend classes for the all the classes of the school until further notice. The Health and Family Welfare department, however, has denied that a positive case has been reported in the State.

Shanthi Menon, Principal of The Deens Academy said that it was unfortunate that a mail that was meant for internal communication was leaked on social media. “I sent this mail to ask my teachers to be calm and not to over react to the situation. I had received a mail from the parent who said that he was in the high risk category for COVID-19. He and his family will be on quarantine and therefore sent out this mail,” she said. The school was supposed to close for summer vacations on March 31.

Asked why she had stated that a patient was screened positive for coronavirus in her email, she said it was based on rumours spread in the school. “One of an internal mail was misinterpreted and circulated that created unnecessary panic,” Ms. Menon said.

Advertising

Advertising

The school has around 1,700 students and 160 teachers.

The school management stated that they have been taking all precautionary measures and the classrooms were washed with disinfectant every day. Besides sending mails to parents advising them not to send their children to school if they had cough, cold or fever, Ms. Menon said that the students were also screened at the school daily.

Confusion regarding holiday

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Instruction late on Sunday night had announced that all pre-primary classes of government, aided and unaided schools would be suspended until further notice.

While some school managements sent messages to parents in the morning stating that it was a holiday, many learnt that the schools were closed only after reaching the school.

Several working parents had to make alternative arrangements for their children. “My child’s day care has also said that they would be closed and I will have to skip work to take care of my child,” said Prajwala S., a parent of a five-year old.