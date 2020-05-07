Coronavirus: 8 new cases, one more death in Karnataka

Another death was reported in Karnataka on Thursday taking the toll to 30. A 55-year-old female resident of Davanagere, with diabetes and hypertension, was admitted with complaint of SARI.
She was put on ventilator, but succumbed to the infection on Thursday at a designated hospital in Davangere, according to the Health Department’s midday bulletin.
Meanwhile, eight new cases have been detected, taking the total number of positive cases to 701.
The new cases include three each from Davangere and Kalaburgi and one each from Bengaluru Urban and Belagavi.
