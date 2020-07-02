Karnataka

Coronavirus: 65-year-old dies in Hassan

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 infection in Hassan district increased to five on Thursday. A 65-year-old person, a native of Channarayapatna, died at a designated hospital around 8 a.m.

The person, who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital, was shifted to a COVID-19 Hospital on Wednesday night. The hospital staff had taken his throat swab sample and he was tested positive for the infection.

Dr. K. H. Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer, informed media that he was suffering from diabetics. So far, 426 people have tested positive for the infection in the district.

