Coronavirus | 20,378 new cases, 382 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday reported 20,378 new cases, taking the total number of people to have contracted COVID-19 to 25,87,827. Of these, 4,734 cases were from Bengaluru Urban. The district with the second highest caseload was Hassan with 2,227 cases.

With 382 deaths reported on Sunday, the toll rose to 28,679. This is apart from 20 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. Once again, Bengaluru Urban accounted for the most number of fatalities – 213.

As many as 28,053 were discharged on Sunday. With this, the total number of recoveries currently stands at 22,17,117. Karnataka reported 3,42,010 active cases.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 14.68%, while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) dropped to 1.87%.

As many as 1,38,809 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,06,599 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,96,14,631.