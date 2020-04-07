Coronavirus: 12 new cases reported in Karnataka

Twelve new cases - including four participants of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and three other contacts of the earlier COVID-19 confirmed Jamaat participants - have tested positive on Tuesday.

The new cases include four deaths and 25 persons discharged so far.

While three Tablighi Jamaat attendees from Bengaluru and Bengaluru Rural areas have been reported, another person from the city has also tested positive.

Two persons from Bagalkot including one who attended the congregation and another neighbour of the 75-year-old who succumbed to the infection have tested positive. On Monday, the person”s wife and brother had tested positive.

While one case from Gadag, a 80-year-old with history of severe acute respiratory infection, has been reported, three persons from Mandya who are contacts of the attendees have tested positive.

Two persons from Kalaburgi, including the daughter-in-law of the doctor who attended to the 73-year-old who had succumbed to the illness, have tested positive.