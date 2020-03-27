Coronavirus: 10-month-old baby tests positive in Dakshina Kannada

A 10-month-old has tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada.

The baby, from Sajipanadu village in Bantwal Taluk, was suffering from fever and severe acute respiratory illness and was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on March 23.

The baby’s throat swab had been sent for testing on the next day. It was confirmed as positive on March 23, a release from Ramachandra Bayari, District Health and Family Welfare Officer said on March 27. The condition of the baby is stable, the release added.

Sajipanadu village has been quarantined now as a precaution. No one is being allowed to enter or go out of the village. Other measures have been taken to prevent the spread.

The close relatives of the baby have also been kept under observation. The contract tracing is under progress, the release said.

