Cores values of Constitution under attack: SFI president

V.P. Sanu, national president of the Students’ Federation of India, said that the core values of the Constitution were under attack.

Addressing students after inaugurating the SFI Karnataka State Study Camp, organised by the SFI, here on Friday, Mr. Sanu alleged that the BJP was systematically trying to promote a fascist agenda.

Maruti Manpade, State vice-president of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, said that Hyderabad Karnataka had witnessed only a slow pace of development.

Mr. Manpade accused the political leaders of Hyderabad Karnataka of failing to resolve the problems of the region for several decades.

Though the amendment to Article 371(J) of the Constitution grants special status for the region and reservation in employment and education, Mr. Manpade alleged that consecutive State governments had failed to address the barriers to education.

“Education is the key to development, and how can we expect the development of the region if education is lagging?”

He urged political leaders and academicians to affirm the importance of education in development and improving people’s lives.

Mr. Manpade said that the growth and development depends on the knowledge and skills that people acquire.

Lack of access to essential healthcare services haunts the region, he said.

Even today many villages in the six districts of the region continue to be deprived of public transport facilities due to lack of motorable roads. Most of the factories, which had been functioning for the last few decades here had closed down, he said.