Core banking solutions for coop. banks: Minister

New software being readied to ease banking operations in cooperative institutions, says S.T. Somashekar

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar on Saturday said the cooperative banks in the State will be brought under core banking solutions as a new software was being developed to ease banking operations in the cooperative institutions.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Somashekar, who is the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, said Karnataka has 5,700 cooperative banks and added that he would soon be speaking to the Union Cooperation Minister on matters concerning his department as only a few amendments were applicable in the State with regard to the cooperative sector while the Department of Cooperation was by and large independent.

He said ₹24,000 crore farm loans were disbursed last year. This time, loans to the tune of ₹25,000 crore were being disbursed. TThe beneficiaries include 33 lakh old farmers (those who have been availing the crop loans) and 3 lakh new farmers (fresh applicants). Changes were being brought in the cooperative sector to benefit farmers, he said.

S.A. Ramdas, MLA, who was present, said Mysuru stands seventh in the State in the implementation of Jan Dhan Yojana while Karnataka stands second. in the implementation of Jan Dhan Yojana. He claimed that Karnataka stands fourth in the construction of houses for the poor and the needy.

L. Nagendra, MLA, and BJP leaders and the chairpersons of some boards and corporations were present.