Corbevax vaccination drive launched

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has launched a drive to administer Corbevax vaccine to children in the 12-14 age group in Yadgir on Wednesday.

The Health Department aimed to vaccinate 63,207 children, she said. Also, precautionary dose will be given to those aged above 60, she added.

Corbevax is among the vaccines that have made available against COVID-19.

The district administration has been trying to reach out to eligible people with vaccine, as the first and second dose have already been administered, she said.

She appealed to people to take all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

District Surgeon Sanjeev Kumar Raichurkar and others were present.