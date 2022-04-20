Cops on the hunt for man who deposited fake currency into ATM

The Halasuru Gate police are on the lookout for a man who deposited fake currency notes of ₹500 denomination into a cash deposit machine on the premises of a private hospital. The unidentified man had deposited a total of ₹1.04 lakh of which five ₹500 notes were fake, said the police.

The fraud came to light when bank officials who had recovered the cash from the ATM last Wednesday tried to deposit it along with other currency collected to the Reserve Bank of India.

According to the police, when RBI officials identified the notes as fake, they alerted the bank and sought an explanation from it. On verification, it was found that the man had deposited the money into a savings account with a private bank.

“Based on the instructions by RBI, bank officials on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Halasuru Gate police seeking legal action against the accused,” said the police.

The police have taken up a case against the unknown person charging him under Section 489 C ( possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) of the Indian Penal Code. They have also sought details of the bank account where the money was transferred for further investigations.