Copra to be procured at support price in Chikkamagaluru

February 06, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Hassan

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh instructed officers to open a centre to procure fair average quality (FAQ) ball copra from growers at a support price of ₹11,750 per quintal.

The DC held a meeting with officers of the APMC and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) on Monday, February 6.

Karnataka government issued an order for the procurement of copra on January 27. The growers have 45 days of time to register. From each farmer, six quintals of copra per acre, not exceeding a total of 20 quintals, could be procured. NAFED is the agency to procure copra from growers, he said.

Officers of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, APMC and NAFED were present at the meeting.