Copra procurement: Quantity of copra revised for Hassan

March 07, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Cooperation Department has revised the district-wise quantity of ball copra meant to be procured at the support price from the growers. Hassan district has seen an increase from 17,500 metric tonnes to 22,000 metric tonnes of copra.

The NAFED is procuring a total of 69,250 metric tonnes of ball copra in the State at the rate of ₹12,000 per quintal. Within that, the quantity allotted for Hassan was 17,500 metric tonnes. Now, it has been revised to 22,000 metric tonnes. Earlier, the quantity allotted for Tumakur was 35,000 metric tonnes. Now it has been reduced to 32,500 metric tonnes. Similarly, for Mandya, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Ramanagara, and Chamarajanagar districts, the total allocation was 7,250 metric tonnes. Now it has been reduced to 5,250 metric tonnes, according to an order issued by G.N. Dhanalakshmi, the undersecretary of the Cooperation Department.

The allocation of quantity was revised following demand by the growers and elected representatives. Hundreds of farmers stood in long queues to register for procurement. Many slept on the APMC market premises to register their names.

As of Thursday, 15,496 coconut growers registered to sell about 18,291 metric tonnes (1,82,918 quintals) of ball copra. “Now the allocation for Hassan has been revised to 2,20,000 quintals. Maybe by Friday afternoon, the registration process may end,” said Srihari, Deputy Director of Agricultural Marketing in Hassan.

The schedule of procurement of copra from the registered farmers will be decided by the Deputy Commissioner, the officer added.