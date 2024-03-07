GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Copra procurement: Quantity of copra revised for Hassan

March 07, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Cooperation Department has revised the district-wise quantity of ball copra meant to be procured at the support price from the growers. Hassan district has seen an increase from 17,500 metric tonnes to 22,000 metric tonnes of copra.

The NAFED is procuring a total of 69,250 metric tonnes of ball copra in the State at the rate of ₹12,000 per quintal. Within that, the quantity allotted for Hassan was 17,500 metric tonnes. Now, it has been revised to 22,000 metric tonnes. Earlier, the quantity allotted for Tumakur was 35,000 metric tonnes. Now it has been reduced to 32,500 metric tonnes. Similarly, for Mandya, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Ramanagara, and Chamarajanagar districts, the total allocation was 7,250 metric tonnes. Now it has been reduced to 5,250 metric tonnes, according to an order issued by G.N. Dhanalakshmi, the undersecretary of the Cooperation Department.

The allocation of quantity was revised following demand by the growers and elected representatives. Hundreds of farmers stood in long queues to register for procurement. Many slept on the APMC market premises to register their names.

As of Thursday, 15,496 coconut growers registered to sell about 18,291 metric tonnes (1,82,918 quintals) of ball copra. “Now the allocation for Hassan has been revised to 2,20,000 quintals. Maybe by Friday afternoon, the registration process may end,” said Srihari, Deputy Director of Agricultural Marketing in Hassan.

The schedule of procurement of copra from the registered farmers will be decided by the Deputy Commissioner, the officer added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.