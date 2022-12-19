Copra price plummets leaving coconut growers worried

December 19, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Hassan

The fall in copra price has left coconut growers in Hassan, Tumakuru and neighbouring districts in shock, forcing them to hit the streets seeking relief from the government. Ball copra, which was sold at ₹14,500 per quintal last month, at present is valued at ₹11,500 per quintal.

Karnataka is one of the top coconut growers in the country. A major chunk of copra grown in Karnataka is supplied to north Indian States. According to merchants, roughly 100 trucks carry copra from Karnataka every day to other States.

Continuous slide

“Last month, I sold copra at ₹14,500 per quintal. Now, the price has fallen to ₹11,500 per quintal. Growers are worried that the price might go further down,” said Dayanand, a coconut grower at Shettihalli near Channarayapatna. Earlier in January this year, the price was around ₹18,000 per quintal. A couple of years ago, the price had gone up to ₹18,500 per quintal. The growers would be content if they get an average of ₹15,000 per quintal.

Merchants cite a couple of reasons for the dip in the price. Paramesh D.R., a merchant in Channarayapatna, pointed out that the demand had come down for copra as the weather this year impacted the quality. “Heavy rainfall affected the quality of copra. Coconuts are stored for 10 months to one year to make copra. The nuts did not dry completely. The moisture spoiled the product,” he said.

Besides that, the arrivals this year had been more compared to the previous year. “The growers store coconuts to make copra when the price of fresh coconuts goes down in the market. Last year, the price of fresh coconut fell down, forcing a large number of growers to store nuts. As a result, the arrivals increased, impacting the price,” he said.

A section of growers argues that the recent amendments to the APMC Act, which allowed purchases of agricultural produces outside the designated markets, were also the factors that resulted in a dip in the price of copra. “The State government has not withdrawn the amendments even after protests. The current laws allow merchants to purchase anywhere without any regulation. Earlier, government officials had space to intervene. As a result, both the APMC markets and growers are suffering,” said S. Gangadharaiah, a coconut grower in Tiptur.

The current MSP

The Union government has fixed ₹11,000 per quintal as MSP for copra. Unless the price falls below this, the government cannot intervene.

H.D. Srihari, Deputy Director of Agriculture Marketing in Hassan, said the department would intervene only when the price of copra fell down below the minimum support price of ₹11,000 per quintal. “The department has taken note of recent protests in Arsikere and Channarayapatna over falling prices. The government will intervene when the average price falls down below the MSP for a week or so”, he said.