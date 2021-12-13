Copious rains minimise threat of summer fires in Bandipur

The region received the highest amount of rainfall between October 1 and December 9 when compared to the last few years

Heavy rains in south interior Karnataka during October and November have reduced the threat of forest fire in Bandipur and Nagarahole during the ensuing summer to a considerable extent.

The region received the highest amount of rainfall between October 1 and December 9 when compared to the last few years and hence the moisture content is high. Normally, rains used to lash Bandipur during the south west monsoon between June and September. It used to benefit occasionally from the depression in the Bay of Bengal and the cyclonic impact leading to rains. However, by the last week of December the forests in Bandipur and to an extent in Nagarahole would turn dry.

But this year Chamarajanagar district has received 439 mm of rains against a normal of 248.3 mm between October 1 and December 9. Hence the officials are confident that the scourge of forest fire during summer has been diminished to a great extent. Similarly, Mysuru has received 479.6 m of rainfall during the same period against a normal of 206.7 mm and Kodagu has recorded 542.9 mm against a normal of 277.8 mm between October 1 and December 9, increasing the moisture content and dampening the forests.

A senior official in the Forest Department told The Hindu that notwithstanding the rains, the onset of winter is the time when they start burning fire lines and there will be no compromise on it. In Bandipur alone nearly 3,000 km of fire lines will be burnt so that it can act as a fire-breaker in case of a wild conflagration during summer. This is one of the traditional methods of preparing for summer fires and the preparation starts during winter.

The official said the works will be completed by January and they will also rope in nearly 400 tribals as temporary fire watchers. “However, the burning of fire lines have started in areas where the vegetation is considerably dry and facilitates controlled burning’’, said the official.

From the wildlife point of view the forthcoming summer is not expected to create any water scarcity. There are nearly 300 to 350 waterholes in Bandipur and all of them are full. Given the cloudy conditions and the onset of winter even the evaporation will be less this year and hence drinking water will not be a major issue, according to the officials.

In the unlikely event of waterholes running dry, there are larger pools to cater to wildlife, according to the officials. Besides, solar-powered water pumps have been installed and they will be commissioned in case of necessity.

Bandipur, Nagarahole and other forests in the region have a history of forest fires and the dry and scrub vegetation coupled with invasion of lantana lend themselves to burning. Repeated forest fires also tend to degrade the habitat as the area is taken over by hardy weeds that are not edible to the herbivores. But with copious rains this year, the authorities are confident that even in case of a severe summer the threat of forest fire is minimal.