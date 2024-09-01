Copious rainfall hits life in Yadgir district

Copious rain that has been lashing Yadgir for the last 24 hours has hit life in the district.

According to reports, the district received 131 mm of rainfall against a normal of 99 mm in 24 hours from Saturday morning.

And, it continued to rain even on Sunday afternoon.

People have been forced to remain inside their houses for most part of the day and they came out only for emergency work.

According to information coming from rural areas, several houses have partially collapsed. However, this information is yet to be confirmed by the administration.

Agriculture activities came to a stand still and standing crops such as cotton, paddy and red gram are facing the threat of damage due to an increase in moisture in the soil owing to continuous rainfall.

Meanwhile, the process of harvesting green gram crop has been drastically hit by the continuous rainfall.

The farmers who started sowing at a later stage during the monsoon season are facing this difficult situation. The deep roots of these crops are perishing.

Rain and drain water have inundated many low-lying areas in the municipality limits and rural areas as well. The areas where rainwater has been stagnant have turned breeding ground for mosquitoes. Thus, people are facing the threat of an epidemic also.

Meanwhile, officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) have released 1.40 lakh cusecs of water from Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur into the Krishna river course when the inflow was 1.70 lakh cusecs.

The water level stands at 490.99 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.