Copious rain in July first week helps regions overcome last month’s deficiency

Until July 6, the State has -3% deficiency, which is an improvement from the -22% in June

Until July 6, the State has -3% deficiency, which is an improvement from the -22% in June

Copious amount of rain across Karnataka in the first week of July has helped the State overcome deficient rainfall quantum recorded in June. Until July 6 from June 1, the State has -3% deficiency, which is an improvement from the -22% deficiency for June. In fact, in the first six days of July, Karnataka has recorded 70% above normal rainfall.

This is especially true of two regions that traditionally record heavy rainfall during the southwest monsoon season. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) data shows that from -48% deficiency in June, Malnad’s overall deficiency so far from June 1 to July 6 is now -20%. During the July 1-6 period, the region recorded 64% departure from normal.

Similar is the case with Coastal Karnataka, which is also being battered with heavy rain in the last few days. Recording a 96% departure from normal in the first six days of July, the region has moved from -36% deficiency in June to -8 deficiency for the June 1 to July 6 period. North Interior Karnataka too, which had a -13% deficiency in June, now has -2% deficiency for the season till July 6, with a 59% departure from normal in the July 1-6 period.

On the other hand, South Interior Karnataka, which recorded above normal rainfall during June too (83%), continued to record a similar trend in the second month of the season, with 91% more rain than normal in the first six days of July.

With this, the rainfall map for the state for July 1-6 shows no district with deficient rainfall. As many as 18 districts have large excess rainfall, 11 have received excess rainfall, and two normal rainfall. In June, 10 had deficient rainfall, 13 normal, seven had large excess, and one had excess. From June 1 to July 6, three have deficient rainfall, 18 normal, seven large excess, and three excess.

In the July 1-6 period, Bagalkote saw the biggest departure from normal with 208%, followed by Ramanagaram (159%), Chitradurga (155%), Chickballapur and Koppal (141% each).

Bengaluru chills as maximum temperature drops by 5 degrees

The capital city had a wet Thursday as incessant rain through the day kept the maximum temperature 5 degree Celsius below normal at 23.7 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature was 20.3 degree Celsius - a 0 degree departure. The IMD’s observation data at 5.30 p.m. showed that Bengaluru City had received 3 mm rainfall, while Bengaluru International Airport and HAL airport had received 1.8 mm rainfall each. The lowest minimum temperature was at HAL, at 18.7 degree Celsius. Few spells of light to moderate rain are expected over the next two days.