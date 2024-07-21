Copious rain helps standing crops survive from withering in Yadgir district

Standing crops in Yadgir district are recovering from what possibly could have been withering and turning greener after the rainfall in the last couple of days.

The district, which saw a 35% deficit in rainfall during the first week of July, has been receiving copious rain which is helping standing crops such as green gram, red gram, sunflower, bajra and cotton survive the lack of water.

According to data made available, the district received 5.6 mm of rainfall, a 93% excess, against a normal of 2.9 mm, in the last 48 hours.

Between July 14 and 20, the district received 33 mm against a normal of 29 mm.

Farmers, after preparing land, started sowing green gram, red gram, bajra, and cotton during pre-monsoon rainfall.

And, there was no rainfall during the first week of July, causing concern among farmers. However, the recent spell of rainfall has brought hopes back to them and they are expecting a good yield this year.

Sowing target

The Agriculture Department has set a sowing target of 4,02,673 hectares for this kharif season.

So far, 2,81,887 hectares have come under sowing for 70% coverage.

However, farmers are yet to take up paddy cultivation in a majority of the area, which is more than 90,000 hectares, across the district.

Thus, agricultural officials are hoping that the sowing percentage will jump from 70% to more than 95% by the end of July and the first week of August.

“Paddy is a major crop that is yet to be taken up, as water is still being discharged from the Krishna and Bhima rivers into the canals. And, apart from paddy, we expect green gram to be taken up as targeted,” Joint Director of Agriculture K.H. Ravi told The Hindu on Sunday.

As per information provided by the Agriculture Department, paddy has been taken up in 14,285 hectares against the target of 1,01,406 hectares.

The following are the figures for the other crops: bajra 3,335 hectares against the targeted 7,357 hectares, green gram 91,562 hectares against 84,500 hectares, green gram 15,984 hectares against 18,694 hectares, sunflower 292 hectares against 2,058 hectares and cotton sown has been taken up in 1,55,166 hectares against a target of 1,86, 296 hectares.

The taluk-wise sowing figure is as follows: In Shahapur, sowing has been taken up in 54,026 hectares against a target of 73,463 hectares for 73.54% coverage, in Wadagera, 39,650 hectares have come under sowing against a target of 54,826 hectares for 72.32% coverage.

And, in Shorapur, sowing has been completed in 53,944 hectares against a target of 92,029 hectares for 58.62% coverage, in Hunsagi, 30,272 hectares have come under cultivation for 47.49% coverage, in Yadgir, 54,301 hectares have been cultivated against a target of 68,672 hectares for 79.07% coverage, while in Gurmitkal, sowing has been taken up in 49,694 hectares against a target of 49,944 hectares for 99.50% coverage.