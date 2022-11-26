  1. EPaper
Copies of Constitution to be distributed among Gram Panchayats: CM Bommai

Apart from the Constitution, copies of 73rd & 74th amendments to Gram Panchayats and Karnataka Panchayat Raj Act will be kept at libraries of gram panchayats

November 26, 2022 03:21 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai holds a copy of the Constitution of India on the occasion of Constitution Day on November 26, 2022.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai holds a copy of the Constitution of India on the occasion of Constitution Day on November 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State government has decided to distribute copies of the Constitution of India, 73rd & 74th amendments to Gram Panchayats and Karnataka Panchayat Raj Act to libraries of gram panchayats in order to run the administration as per the Constitution, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters after garlanding the statue of B. R. Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day here on Saturday, Mr. Bommai said the spirit of the Constitution must be felt at the village level also and, in this regard, copies of the Constitution of India would be distributed to libraries of GPs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Constitution is his ‘ religious book’ and it is being followed by everyone. The oath taking ceremony was held in order to implement the Constitution in its full form. Decentralisation of power has taken place but still more needs to be done to devolve powers, the chief minister said.

Constitution, a permanent gift

After the Constitution was framed, India became a Union of States and started functioning as a republic, Mr. Bommai said. On this day, B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, is remembered with respect because it was under his chairmanship that the Constitution Drafting Committee was formed. He gave a permanent gift to democracy, the chief minister recalled.

The Committee studied the constitutions of several countries before giving a beautiful Constitution to the nation covering all aspects like unity, equality, individual freedom. This has helped cherish our democracy for the last 75 years.

CM Bommai said all four pillars of democracy — the legislature, executive, judiciary and media — must work as per the Constitution, which would help to maintain law and order, justice and peace in the country.

“This Constitution has liveliness as Dr Ambedkar allowed to amend it from time to time in accordance with the changing social and economic situations”, Mr Bommai said.

