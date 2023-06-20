ADVERTISEMENT

CoP takes bus rides to create awareness about women’s safety

June 20, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda on Monday took BMTC bus rides to create awareness about women’s safety. He was followed by other senior officers.

The women officers spoke to the women in different areas about safety measures like the Suraksha app, women’s safety island and women’s helpdesk apart from 112 emergency response system at their service.

It may be recalled that soon after taking charge as city police chief, Mr. Dayananda reiterated that women’s safety is a top priority on his list.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Women’s safety is of utmost concern to Bengaluru City Police. Today, all BCP officers travelled in BMTC buses and spoke to women travellers to understand their concerns. They also created awareness about various measures taken by BCP for women’s safety in the city,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US