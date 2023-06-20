CoP takes bus rides to create awareness about women’s safety

June 20, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Bengaluru

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda on Monday took BMTC bus rides to create awareness about women’s safety. He was followed by other senior officers.

The women officers spoke to the women in different areas about safety measures like the Suraksha app, women’s safety island and women’s helpdesk apart from 112 emergency response system at their service.

It may be recalled that soon after taking charge as city police chief, Mr. Dayananda reiterated that women’s safety is a top priority on his list.

“Women’s safety is of utmost concern to Bengaluru City Police. Today, all BCP officers travelled in BMTC buses and spoke to women travellers to understand their concerns. They also created awareness about various measures taken by BCP for women’s safety in the city,” he said.