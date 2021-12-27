CoP: Love and law

KARNATAKA BENGALURU 27/03/2021 : Former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, whose alleged involvement in the the sex-for-job CD scandal, addressing media outside his residence at Sadashivnagar, in Bengaluru on March 27, 2021. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

27 December 2021 01:36 IST

Love and law

The BJP’s bid to bring in an anti-conversion law in Karnataka led to some heated exchanges between treasury and Opposition Benches in the just-concluded Legislature session. Amidst serious discussion on how the proposed law can potentially impede two interfaith adults’ wish to be married, the Assembly was also witness to some light-hearted banter on love. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, while narrating what could be the plight of such couples, said: “Suppose I am in love with a girl from another faith and I wish to marry her, I would have to take permission from the authorities.” This would have probably passed without drawing too much attention if he had not gone on to clarify that he was “only giving an example” but actually cannot do any of these things considering his age.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri jumped in and asked: “Do you really think there is a link between age and love?” Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “Not really, one can fall in love at any age, but one cannot marry again and again.” Senior Minister K.S. Eshwarappa asked: “Who says you are old?” And Mr. Siddaramaiah replied, all smiles, “Nobody has told me. I have myself come to such a conclusion.” It was a while before everyone got back to the more serious matter at hand.

Blame it on the weather

Ramesh Jarkiholi (in picture) did not attend the Winter session of the State Legislature in Belagavi. This is even though the BJP had issued a whip to all legislators and asked them to be present, especially on the day the Anti-conversion Bill was to be tabled. Mr. Jarkiholi is learnt to have told his close friends that he had vowed not to attend the sessions till he was re-inducted into the Cabinet. He resigned from the Cabinet about nine months ago, following allegations of involvement in a sex scandal. Though he has publicly maintained that he had not demanded a berth, news of his frequent visits to BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders in Bengaluru and New Delhi are no secret. But those efforts have remained unsuccessful so far. However, when journalists who bumped into him at a private function asked him the reason for his absence, he came up with an ingenious reply, “Belagavi can get very cold in winter. It does not suit me.”

Wary of ‘dynast’ tag ?

Even though political dynasties come under public scanner and evoke sharp criticism, veteran politicians continue to promote family members. But, former Minister S.R. Mahesh, ironically belonging to the JD(S) that has drawn flak for promoting family members of its patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda in the party, appears to be wary of the “dynast” tag. For, he issued an elaborate clarification that his son has no political ambition even though he was deputing him to attend some functions. Considering the suggestions from party workers, seniors and well-wishers, Mr. Mahesh said he was deputing his younger son S.M. Jayant, who had finished his business management course from Singapore, to attend private functions on his behalf. He hastened to add that neither his son had political ambitions nor did he want to promote his children in politics.

