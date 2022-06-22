Coorg Public School students shine in II PU exams

Coorg Public School & Pre-University College has secured 100% results in the II PU Board Examination the results of which were announced recently.

The college authorities said the hard work and perseverance of the students coupled with expertise of the teachers who were relentless in ensuring support round-the-clock helped the students to notch up impressive scores and 19 students secured centum in various subjects.

Out of 61 students, 43 have achieved distinction, 17 students secured first class and 1 student secured a second class, the release added.