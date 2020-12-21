MYSURU

21 December 2020 17:21 IST

Sanjana Kattera, a corona warrior who was part of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial team, is ‘Coorg Person of the Year, 2020’, according to a release.

Kodagu-born Dr. Sanjana was involved in treating COVID-affected children. A paediatrician, she was part of the vaccine trial team at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in the United Kingdom. The release said Dr. Sanjana served patients selflessly by risking her life, especially when PPE suits were in short supply initially.

Dr. Sanjana was selected ‘Coorg Person of the Year’ in a poll conducted by www.coorgtourisminfo.com, Kodagu’s first news portal, promoted by senior journalist P.T. Bopanna.

She worked with phase I/II of the trial with the age group 18-55 years by initially screening and recruiting patients as part of the eligibility criteria.

Dr. Sanjana, daughter of Suresh Kattera and Smitha Suresh, did her schooling in the United World College South East Asia (UWCSEA) in Singapore.

She studied medicine at the University of Edinburgh in the U.K. After completing her medicine, she specialised in paediatrics in a hospital in the U.K, and is currently training in NHS, Liverpool. She will be completing her Membership of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (MRCPCH) early next year.

The corona warrior had a tough competition for the ‘Coorg Person of the Year’ title from M.A. Ganapathy, IPS, director-general of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the release added.