Justice A.S. Bopanna, first judge from Kodagu to be elevated to the Supreme Court, was adjudged ‘Coorg Person of the Year, 2019’ by a Kodagu information portal.

A release stated Mr. Bopanna was the overwhelming choice for the title in a poll conducted for www.coorgtourisminfo.com, Kodagu’s first news portal, promoted by journalist P.T. Bopanna. The release said other nominations received included Fulbright scholar Sowmya Dechamma and Devika Carriapa, winner of Bal Sahitya award for 2019.

In the past, the winners of the Coorg Person title included Kaveri Nambisan, novelist (2005), Air Marshal K.C. Cariappa, environmentalist (2008), cricketer Robin Uthappa (2009), tennis player Rohan Bopanna (2010), squash champion Joshna Chinappa (2014), athlete M.R. Poovamma (2015), cartoonist Nala Ponnappa (2016), and badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa (2017).

Mr. P.T. Bopanna said: “The concept took shape in 2005 to develop role models for the people of Kodagu. The selection was made on the basis of a poll conducted through www.coorgtourisminfo.com.”